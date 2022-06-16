Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to Sell at Danske

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.80 ($16.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.