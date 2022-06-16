Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oddo Bhf cut Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of SSREY opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

