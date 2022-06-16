UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($36.98) to €36.80 ($38.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

