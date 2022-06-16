CIBC Downgrades Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) to Neutral

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

CARE opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.09 and a 1-year high of C$12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

