Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,908.33.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.