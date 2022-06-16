Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) vs. Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly 254.51% -76.63% -41.35% Archer Aviation N/A N/A N/A

0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Draganfly and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 21.97 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.08 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Draganfly and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 120.96%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Draganfly.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats Draganfly on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draganfly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

