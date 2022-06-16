Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Cormark

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s current price.

OLA stock opened at C$4.56 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 268.24.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$49.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.