CIBC Trims Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Target Price to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTS. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

