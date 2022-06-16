Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. TD Securities decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

TSE CTS opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.25. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.