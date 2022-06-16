AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

