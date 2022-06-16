Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.48. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 45.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,738,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.