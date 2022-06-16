W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

Shares of GWW opened at $473.06 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,089.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

