Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $74.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

