XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

NYSE:XPO opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

