Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SIFY opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 187,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

