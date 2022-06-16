Reviewing DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) and Its Peers

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DoubleDown Interactive to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million $78.11 million 6.48 DoubleDown Interactive Competitors $868.32 million -$1.94 million -25.63

DoubleDown Interactive’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% DoubleDown Interactive Competitors -37.93% -1,406.80% -6.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DoubleDown Interactive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 DoubleDown Interactive Competitors 339 2361 4557 59 2.59

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.70%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 86.14%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

