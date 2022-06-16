Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $45.09

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.71. DLocal has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in DLocal by 30.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

