Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Grows By 43.5%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Verano has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

