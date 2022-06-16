Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

CLZNY stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

