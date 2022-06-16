Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

XPOF stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $705.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

