Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 766,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,383.0 days.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WILLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

