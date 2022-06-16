Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,193 shares of company stock worth $788,754. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

