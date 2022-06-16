Peter Southby Purchases 11 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($16.97) per share, for a total transaction of £153.78 ($186.65).

On Friday, May 13th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($15.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($183.52).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($180.24).

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,316 ($15.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £833.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,297.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,116 ($13.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,538 ($18.67).

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

