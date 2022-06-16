Shaun Wills Acquires 88 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills acquired 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($181.58).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 101 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($182.66).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 86 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($181.62).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.67. Superdry plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.60 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 468 ($5.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 359 ($4.36).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

