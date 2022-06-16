Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALYA stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

