YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62.
About YASKAWA Electric (Get Rating)
