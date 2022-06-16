YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

