Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.7 days.
OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. Worldline has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $96.75.
