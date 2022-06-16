Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Expands By 53.1%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $106.30 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSPOF shares. Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

