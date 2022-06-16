Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Target Price at $376.50

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $35.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

