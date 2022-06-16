Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $28.20

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 515,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $733.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.