Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $44.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.50 ($47.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($45.83) to €43.00 ($44.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $21.82 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.18%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

