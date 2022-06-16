Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $334,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,029.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,401 shares of company stock valued at $933,470. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.05. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

