Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,191.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PASG stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Passage Bio (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
