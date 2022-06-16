Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,191.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

