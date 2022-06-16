Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $19.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

