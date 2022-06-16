Analysts Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $23.67

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

