Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $36.80 Average PT from Analysts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNTE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 521.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $8.85 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $389.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

