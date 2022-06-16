Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $45.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.54.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Boralex stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

