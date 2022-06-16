Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediciNova in a research note issued on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

