BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of BMRN opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $501,229.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

