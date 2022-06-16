Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €640.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €640.00 ($666.67) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($937.50) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($828.13) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($697.92) target price on Kering in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($859.38) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €736.29 ($766.96).

EPA KER opened at €504.00 ($525.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €499.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €596.36. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($434.79).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

