Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sempra’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.77 EPS.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sempra by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Sempra by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.