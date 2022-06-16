Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sempra’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sempra by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Sempra by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

