DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

