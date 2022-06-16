Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ModivCare Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ModivCare in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ModivCare’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

MODV stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.