RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for RCM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $28.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $2,411,081.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.