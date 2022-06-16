Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Reduced by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.08. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.53.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $419.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.93 and a 200-day moving average of $575.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $399.61 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.