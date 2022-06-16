Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

NYSE:DGX opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

