KeyCorp Comments on Edison International’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

