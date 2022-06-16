Brokers Set Expectations for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

