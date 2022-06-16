Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

TSE TMQ opened at C$1.11 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.78.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.