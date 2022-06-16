Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03).
TSE TMQ opened at C$1.11 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.78.
About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
See Also
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.