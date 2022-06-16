Research Analysts Set Expectations for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.24) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.81) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

